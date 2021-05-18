Man charged with forging burial permit

Solomon Kithuka Chalo who was charged with forging a burial permit of a living man Mutisya Muthoka who he alleged was his nephew and died then proceeded to claim Sh230000 from Jubilee Insurance...Photo/ Richard Munguti

A man has been charged in court with forging a burial permit of a person who is still alive so as to claim insurance cover.

Solomon Kithuka Chalo denied he received Sh230,000 from Jubilee Insurance after claiming his nephew, namely one Mutisya Muthoka, holder of a family shield cover had died.

Chalo was charged before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi. He faces five counts of forgery, uttering, and cheating.

The prosecution led by Angela Fuchaka told the magistrate the accused committed the offences between October 5, 2020, and November 30, 2020, in Nairobi.

“The accused before court is accused of cheating that a person had allegedly died then paid money for insurance cover,” Fuchaka told the court.

She said after investigations the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed five counts against the accused which will be presented during hearing.

Chalo was charged that on October 5, 2020 jointly with others not before the court,and with intent to defraud, he forged a burial permit issued in the name of Mutisya Muthoka by the Chief, Kathiani Location in Machakos County.

He presented the said burial permit to Ronald Atogo Mochoge on October 8, 2020 at the Jubilee House along Wabera Street Nairobi.

Solomon was also charged with forging a Jubilee Insurance Certificate of the attending Physician Dr R Kariuki of Kathiani Mission Hospital.

Andayi heard the accused while pretending to be an Uncle to the “deceased” Mutisya Muthoka through fraudulent means and tricks induced Jubilee Life Insurance Limited to pay him (Chalo) Sh 230,000 through pretext Musyoka who was a holder of a Family Shield Cover NoIL202001880986 had died.

Fuchaka said the prosecution will lead evidence to prove that the accused (Chalo) had no blood relationship with Mutisya Musyoka.

The accused applied to be released on bond and the prosecution did not oppose the bail plea hence he was granted a Sh300,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on May 31 for fixing of hearing dates and for the prosecution to confirm whether the accused has been supplied with witness statements to prepare his defence.