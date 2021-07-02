Man charged with attempting to harm caretaker





A man accused of attempting to hack his house caretaker with a machete has pleaded for leniency at the Kibera law courts.

Yunis Kariuki Hamisi is battling charges of threatening to harm David Njoroge and creating a disturbance.

Court heard that the 38-year old suspect had accumulated rent arrears for a couple of months of about Sh100,000 and the complaint approached him seeking a solution.

The accused told senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki he is solely taking care of his ailing parent, an octogenarian who depends on him for medication. Hamisi also claimed to be unwell.

He is said to have chased after the two while armed with the panga and a sharp-pointed piece of metal threatening to cut them. He is accused of committing the offence on June 19.

The suspect remained defiant after he was summoned by the area chief where Njoroge had reported him. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000 and an alternative personal bond of a like sum.