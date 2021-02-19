Man charged with assaulting, threatening to kill ex-wife over ‘another man’ – VIDEO





A youthful man who roughed up and threatened to kill his former wife claimed he found her with another man after he was charged at Makadara law courts with assaulting her.

Innocent Ombati is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill Caroline Mwikali at her house in Huruma on February 16.

Charges against him indicate he told Mwikali “naeza kukuua na niharibu kila kitu kwa hii nyumba” to Mwikali, which prosecution says meant he would kill her and destroy everything in the house.

Ombati is also facing charges of malicious damage to property where he is accused of wilfully and unlawfully breaking a television set worth Sh13,500 at Mwikali’s house.

The suspect is said to have threatened to kill the complainant then commit suicide while allegedly armed with a knife during a commotion with his ex-wife.

Mwikali was rescued by members of public and community policing officials called in by her landlord after she raised an alarm.

Ombati was freed on a Sh10,000 cash bail with his case set to be heard from July 19.