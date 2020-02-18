Man charged with assaulting his ex-wife calls her ‘gold digger’ in court

A man charged with assaulting his ex-wife denied the charges in court while at the same time accusing her of being a gold digger.

Ali Akumu was charged before the Makadara Law Court with assaulting Abigail Mogoi at his home in Utawala, Nairobi on December 4, 2019.

The accused denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga while also claiming that his ex-wife has been exploiting him.

The two were married for 10 months before they went their separate ways.

Mogoi said she has lodged three complaints against Akumu to police for battering her – and all are booked in the occurrence book.

RELOCATED

She said she left him and relocated to Naivasha and only returned to aid police in charging the suspect.

But Akumu said they have been living together until three weeks ago.

He also claimed that the complainant has been colluding with police to harass him without taking him to court by lodging complaints that are merely booked in the OB.

The accuse was remanded until Monday to await a social inquiry report before bail and bond terms.