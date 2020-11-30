Man charged with assaulting barber who refused to buy him beer, tea





A man who allegedly beat up a barber after he declined to buy him beer and tea was charged with assault and causing him actual bodily harm.

Brian Kairo is accused of unlawfully assaulting Wilson Gitonga in Riruta, Nairobi on November 22 jointly with others who are still at large.

Gitonga was in his barber shop when four young men, including Kairo, stormed in and demanded that he buys them tea and beer.

Unfortunately, he said he did not have any cash and the group descended on him with blows and kicks leaving him with serious injuries on the face and left eye.

He told police during investigations that his mobile phone was stolen as the four men assaulted him before members of the public rushed to his aid.

Gitonga reported the incident to police after seeking medical attention and one of the suspects was then traced and arrested and his three accomplices are still at large.

Kairo denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts and was freed on a Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh25,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 14.