Man charged in court for obtaining millions of shillings in Mecca Hajj scam

A man who obtained millions of shillings from Muslim faithful with a promise to their process Visas for a pilgrimage to Mecca was Monday charged with fraud.

Nur Hassan Abdi was charged with obtaining the cash between May and July last year promising Hajji Visas and air tickets.

Some of the complainants in the case are Mohamed Amin and Abdulahi Dagane who lost Sh750,500 and Sh600,000 each respectively.

Others are Dahir Ahmed, who lost Sh570,000, and a certain Mohamed, who paid Sh504,000 to the suspect but did not get the services he paid for.

The rest of the complaints are said to have paid different amounts ranging between Sh 250, 000 and Sh400,000 to the accused person but got neither the Visas not the tickets.

The suspect denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and was released on bail.