Man charged in city with sodomising his wife of four years





A middle-aged man has denied charges of sodomising his 43-year-old wife and termed the charges against him as strange and false allegations.

The suspect was charged at the Kibera law courts on accusations of violating his wife for four months but he said they had lived together for four years and she never raised such claims against him.

The charges against the suspect read that he unlawfully used his manhood on the complainant unnaturally while at Kangemi in Nairobi on diverse dates between August and November this year.

The two have been married for four years and six months and have been blessed with two children, including one born during the period when the victim is alleged to have been violated.

The suspect is alleged to have started changing his sexual preferences in August when he allegedly started forcing his wife into anal sex.

The suspect was released by senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki on a Sh400,000 bail with the case set to be mentioned on January 11.