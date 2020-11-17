Man charged for ‘nitakumaliza’ threat to sister-in-law





A middle aged man was charged at Kibera law courts with threatening to kill his sister-in-law.

Stephen Kinyanjui was accused of issuing death threats to Royce Wanjiku on November 12 at her home in Kangemi, Nairobi.

Kinyanjui is said to have knocked at his brother’s door and when Wanjiku came out he created a scene threatening that he was going to do something terrible to her.

He allegedly threatened to do to Wanjiku what he had done to her husband without disclosure of the intended action.

The suspect then went ahead and allegedly told her “nitakumalinza”.

He reportedly warned that he would return the next day to execute his warning prompting Wanjiku to make a report at Kabete police station.

The court heard that the words nitakumalinza meant he would kill the complainant.

However, Kinyanjui denied the charges before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani and was released on a Sh100,000 bail.

The case will be mentioned on November 30.