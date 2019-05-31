Man caught using phone owned by missing person who was later found dead

A user browses through the menu of a smartphone. FILE PHOTO

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a man who was found using a phone belonging to a man who went missing and was later found dead.

Mr Harrison Onkonji Mung’oni is being detained at the Pangani police station in Nairobi after he was found using the late Godfrey Njambari’s phone.

Mr Njambari, according to the police, went missing in March and a few days later after the matter was reported at Gigiri police station, his lifeless body was found lying at Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary.

“He disappeared from his brother’s house in Huruma Estate and at that time he was still new in Nairobi,” read a police report at the Gigiri police station.

Records at Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary show that his lifeless body was found in Kariobangi.

Police are still in pursuit of more suspects who are believed to have been part of the murdering squad that ended Mr Njambari’s life.