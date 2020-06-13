Man butchers his wife and son

Police in Joska, Machakos County have arrested a man who is suspected to have killed his wife and son.

Jared Ochichi Onsongo, 33, is believed to have stabbed his wife Jackline Jared, 26, and their 11-year-old son Amos around Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Joska.

A report seen by Nairobi News and filed at KBC Police station under OB number 19/12/06/2020 revealed that Ms Jackline was found lying naked on her bed while the body of the minor was found inside a 50-litre black jerrican.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the body of the lady lying naked on the bed with a deep cut on the face. While the body of the boy was found outside the house inside a 50-litre plastic black jerrican with the head chopped and just next to the jerrican,” the police statement read.

It is not clear what led to the brutal murder of the duo, but police suspect domestic wrangles.

The bodies were taken to Kang’ undo Level 4 hospital awaiting autopsy.