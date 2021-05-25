Man breaks colleague leg in fight over firewood

Richard Fedha when he appeared at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with causing grevious bodily harm

A man who broke a colleague’s leg during a fight over a piece of firewood is facing charges of causing grievous harm.

Richard Fedha is accused of injuring Yussuf Hassan Njuguna outside a workshop at Riruta along Ngong Road in Nairobi on May 9.

Njuguna, a carpenter, was at the workshop when Fedha accused him of stealing a piece of firewood and warned him not to get closer to him.

An argument ensued between them before Fedha picked a gold stick and allegedly hit Njuguna below the knee and broke the leg.

Fedha was nearly lynched by members of the public who intervened to rescue Njuguna and restrain him from assaulting the victim further.

He was arrested and taken to Riruta police station as Njuguna was taken to hospital.

Fedha denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh200,000 bond and alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on June 15.