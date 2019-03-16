Man beheads dad over piece of land

Charles Maroro who was hacked to death by his son on Friday night. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA

A 74-year-old man was on Friday night beheaded by his 40 year-old son after they quarrelled over sale of land.

The man Charles Maroro had allegedly sold a section of his land at Marani Sub county without informing his wife and children.

When the Nation visited their homestead on Saturday morning, dry blood was still outside his house, the scene of crime.

“My brother hacked my father to death by use of a sharp panga after they disagreed over the sale of our small piece of land,” said Ms Isabellah Bonari, a sister of the alleged killer.

Ms Bonari said they are still in shock over the incident which happened within a short time.

DOORSTEP

“We heard screams, then rushed towards our father’s house only to find him at his doorstep, his head dangling from the neck, only held together by a thin layer of flesh,” said Ms Bonari.

She said her niece narrated how the assailant stormed the victim’s house, dragged the old man outside and hacked him once, and with one stroke, he felldown dead.

Steven Ontita said the deceased had no any history of conflict with the assailant who is his cousin.

“He was angered when he learnt that his father had sold a portion of their ancestral land without informing them,” said Mr Ontita.

County Police Commander Martin Kibet said the incident was reported to them by David Ong’era, assistant Chief Igemo sub location.

“The deceased picked a quarrel with his son Dickson Mogusu who took a panga and slit his throat open. He fell down and died instantly,” said Mr Kibet.

The police commander added that the suspect dropped the panga in a pit latrine and escaped.

“Police visited the scene and retrieved the panga,” he added.

The victim’s body was taken to Bosongo private hospital mortuary awaiting postmorterm.