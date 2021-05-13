Man beats up wife after discovering she has two other kids – VIDEO

Dan Ochieng at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting his wife. PHOTO: JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man seriously beat up and injured his wife after he found out she had two other children.

Dan Ochieng is said to have taken in Caren Awino as his second wife at his Kangemi home in Nairobi, but got alarmed when she continued asking him for money to feed her two daughters in the village.

The couple has a one and half-year-old child but she has two other kids.

In her statement at the Kabete Police Station where she also accused Ochieng of assault, Awino said her husband was bitter after she requested Sh500 to send to her rural home where her two daughters live.

He reportedly told her he cannot spend his hard-earned cash on feeding other men’s children before beating her up when an argument ensued.

Consequently, Ochieng, 35, admitted to causing injuries to Caren Awino at their house in Kangemi on May 2 and fined Sh50,000.

In default, he will spend six months in prison.

He was slapped with the penalty at the Kibera Law Courts by resident magistrate William Tulel who noted the accused was not remorseful.

And in an interesting twist of events, Awino turned up to withdraw the case against her husband in court only to arrive after the matter had been concluded.

She pleaded with the state prosecution office to have the matter recalled to have an opportunity to withdraw the case.

The office of the director of public prosecutions will take a decision on Awino’s request later.