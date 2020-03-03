Man awaits sentencing for malicious damage of three vehicles

A 24-year-old man who damaged vehicles at a garage in Kimathi Estate Nairobi has pleaded guilty to charges of malicious damage.

Moses Njenga unlawfully and willingly damaged three vehicles at Benzima Muema’s garage.

Njenga had picked a fight with one of Muema’s employees and floored him.

Muema intervened and separated the two, and threw Njenga out of the garage.

But Njenga started hurling stones into the garage breaking a windscreen, head light and a door of three vehicles.

The items destroyed are valued at Sh 30,500.

The accused admitted the charges before Makadara Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday next week after his probation report is availed to court.