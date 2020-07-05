Man arrested with stolen Bata shoes worth Sh1.5million

Police in Kayole, Nairobi County on Saturday arrested a man in connection with an alleged theft of shoes worth Sh1.5 million.

The shoes were recovered in a house within Obama Estate in Kayole and detectives believe that they were bought from various city based Bata shops using fake gift vouchers.

Kayole Sub-County Police Commander Isaac Thuranira said that the suspect Peter Matheka, who is an employee of Bata Shoes Company, failed to explain how he had acquired the shoes.

“We are now going after the other suspects who worked in cahoots with Mr Matheka. They should explain how they came into possession of such a huge number of shoes,” he said.

In June, detectives in Kisii arrested two suspected fraudsters following the loss of shoes worth more than Sh20 million at Bata Shoe Company.