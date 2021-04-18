Man arrested over murder of his girlfriend

Abandoned car in which Catherine Nyokabi's body was found. PHOTO: POOL

Abandoned car in which Catherine Nyokabi's body was found. PHOTO: POOL





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 38-year-old man from Githurai Kimbo in connection with the killing of his girlfriend.

Evans Karani is accused of murdering 25-year-old Catherine Nyokabi in Witeithie area, Juja in Kiambu County on Wednesday.

According to Juja Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO), Richard Mwaura, the suspect attempted to discard Nyokabi’s body.

However, Karani’s vehicle which was transporting Nyokabi’s body got stuck in the mud in Juja.

Detectives say that Karani then fled the scene and left the body in his car.

Police were alerted by members of the public, and after they arrived at the scene, they verified the car ownership from the National Transport and Safety Authority’s Registrar of Motor Vehicles.

A multi-agency team comprising police, DCI officers, and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) officers launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Detectives tracked down Karani at his home in Githurai Kimbo via phone signal and arrested him on Friday.

According to sources close to the investigations, Nyokabi’s body was badly disfigured as she was burnt with a corrosive chemical.

A source close to the family says it was hard for Nyokabi’s father and friend to recognize her body at the city Mortuary because of how it’s disfigured.

Karani is being held in custody at the Juja Police Station.