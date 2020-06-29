Man arrested in Nyali on suspicion of swindling members of the public Sh11m

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday arrested a man they described as a notorious fraudster who has been operating at the Coast.

Mr Fahmi Salim, 34, was arrested in connection to various cases of members of the public being swindled of more than Sh11million.

HIDEOUT

In a statement on its official Twitter account, the DCI said that Mr Salim was fished out of his hideout in Nyali.

“Following numerous complaints by members of the public of being defrauded money and property, detectives based at Mombasa commenced investigations and arrested a notorious fraudster namely Fahmi Salim Said at his hideout at Beach Road apartment in Nyali,” DCI said in a statement.

In a report filed at Nyali Police Station (OB number 70/28/6/2020), the officers also said they recovered two mobile phones from the suspect. Police believe the suspect has been suing the seized devices for criminal activities.

COMPLAINTS

Nairobi News has established that several people have filed complaints at several police stations in Mombasa of having been defrauded by the suspect.

Some of the complaints that Nairobi News is aware of include that of Fahima Ali, who lost Sh5.5 million, Waheed Ishmail, who lost Sh4.5 million, and Nabil Salim, who lost Sh690,000.

A certain Ismail Abdulkadiz also reported that he lost Sh420,000 while one Juma Rashid reported that he lost Sh120,000.

Nairobi News has also established that three more victims are yet to report to the police.