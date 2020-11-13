Man arrested for hitting car, fleeing scene then filing false violent robbery report





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a man who had filed a false report with them claiming to have been violently robbed.

DCI sleuths nabbed Richard Muriuki who gave the false report about an accident he was allegedly involved in.

Muriuki filed the report at Langata Police Station on the night of October 20 with detectives immediately swinging into action.

According to DCI, Muriuki had reported that a white Nissan had hit his Toyota Fielder at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout on Mombasa road, forcing him to stop.

He went on to allege that three men, one brandishing a knife jumped out of the Nissan, confronted him and took off with his vehicle.

However, upon investigating the matter further, DCI detectives uncovered that his report was a hoax.

Instead, he had on the night of the incident hit the said Nissan and on realising his mistake, he fled the scene leaving his vehicle unattended.

“Detectives tracked down his Toyota Fielder to Industrial Area Police Station, where our Traffic counterparts had towed it for causing an obstruction. It was not robbed from him as alleged and has been lying at the Police Station since the night of the incident,” the DCI said.

Muriuki will be arraigned in court and charged for giving false information to a public officer, contrary to section 129 (a) of the penal code.

Meanwhile, detectives attached to the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) have arrested a businesswoman over claims of swindling more than 10 million shillings from traders in a dubious deal of importing cereals.

Linda Nyamburi Odhiambo, the director of Clalinx Gen Supplies Ltd, is alleged to have been taking cash deposits from members of the public purporting to supply cotton seed cake, sunflower, soya beans, Pembe Millers flour and assorted foodstuff.

Police said she purported to import the foodstuff from Malawi and Tanzania but never delivered the goods after pocketing advance payments.

Detectives investigating the matter pounced on her at the Riara Junction Apartment in Kiambu County.

Following her arrest, members of the public who may have fallen victim to the racket have been advised to report to DCI Headquarters – Serious Crime Unit, room 81.