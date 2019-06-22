Join our WhatsApp Channel
Man arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages to Woman Rep

By Hilary Kimuyu June 22nd, 2019 1 min read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Friday arrested man for allegedly sending threatening and abusive messages to Tharaka Nithi Woman Rep Beatrice Nkatha.

Joel Lawrence Nyamao was arrested on Friday after he being tracked down by detectives.

In a tweet, DCI said that Mr Nyamao was found with several items which included handsets, photocopies of identifications cards and several sims cards.

“Nineteen Safaricom SIM cards, 18 Airtel SIM cards, Telkom SIM card, 20 Safaricom Card Holders, three lists bearing hand written mobile numbers and names of MPs and Senators,” were confiscated said DCI.

The suspect will be arraignment on Monday.

Earlier this month, police arrested a 30-year-old University of Nairobi Masters student for allegedly threatening messages to six MPs.

Mr Alex Anyolo was arrested after Njoro MP Charity Chepkwony complained the she had been receiving threatening messages.

