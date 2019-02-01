Man faces charges in court after being nabbed with elephant tusks





A man who was on Thursday found in possession of six elephant tusks will be arraigned in the Kibera law court on Friday.

Mr Atanas Nzioka was nabbed at a petrol station in Donholm, Nairobi and taken to Lang’ata police station.

He was arrested following a tip off from members of the public about his suspicious operations.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was found carrying a bag full of the tusks which the police say weighed 11 kilograms.

Police have been grilling the suspect at the Kenya Wildlife Services headquarters since his arrest.

ILLEGAL IVORY TRADE

Being in possession of elephant tusks violates section 92 (41) of the Wildlife Conversation and Management Act 2018.

Kenya has been on the spot from conservationists over the declining elephant population in the country.

In 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta lit a huge pyre of elephant tusks as a way of showing the country’s commitment to bringing to an end illegal ivory trade.

The most recent African Elephant Status Report states that Africa has lost more than 111,000 elephants in the last 10 years.