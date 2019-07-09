Elderly man arrested for defiling 9-year-old inside public transport vehicle

A man was Tuesday afternoon arrested for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old inside a packed Public Transport Vehicle (PSV) in Kiganjo, Nyeri County.

The suspect believed to be 60 years old is being held at Kiganjo Police Station for questioning.

“He is being interrogated as we wait for the medical report and statements from other witnesses before he can go to court,” Nyeri Central Sub County Police boss Paul Kuria said.

The minor was in the company of her grandmother and sister heading from Gachika to Kiganjo along the Nyeri-Nanyuki highway.

ARRESTED

The suspect is said to have offered to hold the child on his lap as the vehicle was already packed to capacity.

It is during the not more than 10 minute drive that the man allegedly touched the minor inappropriately and groped her.

She collapsed when she alighted from the vehicle at Kiganjo. The suspect was driven to Kiganjo Police Station where he was arrested.

The minor received treatment at Kiganjo Dispensary.