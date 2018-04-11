The Kilimani police station. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police in Kibera on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly defiled four children, three of whom are sisters.

One is admitted in hospital after she was badly injured in the incident, police say.

The suspect was transferred to Kilimani police station under tight security as angry residents bayed for his blood.

Police say they are investigating to establish if there are more victims.

The other three victims were taken to hospital for examination and discharged.

The victims positively identified the man despite his protests of being falsely accused.

A parent of one of the girls said they found out of the defilement after her daughter complained of pain in her private parts.

The child told them that the man had been defiling several girls in the area.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Kilimani DCIO Fatuma Ali confirmed that they are investigating to establish if there are more victims.

“After one of the girls told her parents that she was defiled some locals arrested and brought the suspect to Serangombe police post over defilement of four children and one of them is in hospital. We are investigating,” said Ms Ali.

She appealed to parents whose children may have fallen prey to the man to volunteer information.