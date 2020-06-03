Man arrested after his goggles were found at murder scene

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations [DCI] is holding a man arrested after a pair of his googles was recovered from a murder scene.

Kelvin Otieno Oduor was arrested after his spectacles were found beside the lifeless body of Duncan Odhiambo Buda, who was found dead outside St John’s Church in Korogocho slums on May 27.

But Oduor said he was handed the goggles at Kariobangi police station where “I was informed that I was involved in the murder of a person I don’t know”.

The deceased was found with several stab wounds suspected to have been inflicted by two men among them Oduor on the morning of the same day.

The death was reported to Korogocho police post by the deceased’s wife.

Detective constable Collins Musiomi of Starehe DCI offices obtained orders at Makadara law courts to detain Oduor for 14 days pending investigations.

Musiomi said the scene of the crime was photographed by the scenes of crimes personnel and he drew the sketch plan before the body was collected and taken to City Mortuary.

The detective said Oduor has not been interviewed and witnesses including the deceased’s wife Linet Otieno have not recorded statements.

He said none of the statutory police procedures including mental assessment of the suspect and the postmortem of the deceased has been done.