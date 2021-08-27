Man admits to vandalizing Kenya Power equipment

Silas Achevi at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with stealing Kenya Power and Lighting equipment. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man caught stealing underground electricity cables along the Nairobi Expressway construction site near Nyayo Stadium is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to vandalizing energy equipment.

Silas Achevi admitted before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts that he vandalized energy infrastructure worth Sh30,000.

Achevi was found having dug up an underground 66KVA underground cable which belongs to Kenya power and lighting company (KPLC) on August 21.

He was arrested by private security guards and handed over to officers at Nyayo police post.

His three accomplices escaped after they fled the scene before they were accosted by the guards.

Achevi said he had been called for a job by a man only identified as “Ras” and told to get three other men to work with.

They were directed to dig up the copper cables where they were found.

He will remain in police custody until August 30 when he will be sentenced after his social inquiry report is filed before the court.

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is grappling with theft of its equipment in Nairobi and environs in broad daylight and selling them to unscrupulous scrap metal dealers.

Four people have so far been jailed for the offence in less than three months