Man admits to stealing phone, cash





A man caught by Police escaping from a scene of the crime after robbing a juvenile of a phone and Sh2000 in Parklands, Nairobi, has pleaded guilty to theft charges at Kibera law courts.

But James Mwangi denied the charges of handling a suspected stolen phone and claimed that his accomplice ran away with everything they stole from the minor.

He was arrested by police officers on patrol who responded and pursued him after the victim who they had pulled into a nearby river screamed for help during the robbery on June 15.

Police recovered only a mobile phone suspected to have been stolen but Mwangi’s accomplice vanished with the minor’s phone and cash, prompting them to charge Mwangi with handling a phone believed to be stolen.

Mwangi admitted theft charges and told senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua that he is at a loss because the crime did not pay as his accomplice went away with everything they jointly stole.

They had stolen the phone worth Sh5000 after accosting the minor along Limuru road.

Mwangi will pay a Sh10,000 fine or serve a six months jail term for the offence.