Man accuses police of ‘protecting’ suspect





A businessman who was allegedly assaulted and displaced by a business rival in a row over a disputed parcel of land in Korongocho has told the court Police have been reluctant to arrest and charge his aggressor.

Julius Njoroge Githinji bitterly claimed he has visited multiple police offices but it took nearly a year before George Odhiambo Nyapere was charged with assaulting him.

Nyapere is accused of assaulting Githinji on May 5 last year at Korogocho slums.

Githinji said he has been to Kariobangi police station’s boss, Kamukunji, and Nairobi Area police commanders’ offices pleading with police to take action on Nyapere.

He claimed that Nyapere is a leader of an armed criminal gang and has stationed armed goons at his house to deny him access.

Githinji told principal magistrate Eva Kanyiri that Nyapere is always armed with a gun, is constantly threatening him, and has made him an internally displaced person.

But Nyapere denied the charges and Githinji’s claims.

Kanyiri set a mentioned date on March 31 to allow police to respond to Githinji’s claims.

Nyapere was freed on a cash bail of Sh10,000.