Man charged with threatening to kill woman who rejected his overtures

Polycap Momanyi at the Kibera Law Courts where he faced charges of threatening to kill a woman who had refused his overtures. PIC: Josepj Ndunda

A man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman that persistently turned down his overtures is facing charges of issuing death threats at Kibera law courts.

Polycarp Nyaosi Momanyi is accused of threatening to kill lvine Anyango Ochieng at her house in Kangemi Township in Westlands sub county, Nairobi on August 11.

The two are neighbours.

Momanyi was arrested by the area chief and members of the public who responded to Ms Ochieng’s distress call.

Momanyi was allegedly attempting to break into Ms Ochieng’s house while armed with a panga after breaking windows to her house before he was disarmed by the administrator and escorted to Kangemi police station.

He had earlier visited her requesting to sleep at Ms. Ochieng’s house but she refused and sent him away before he went out and returned while armed.

Momanyi is said to have come back and started hurling stones at her house and shattered windows.

She was rescued after screaming for help.

Momanyi denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and an alternative bond of similar amount. The case will be mentioned on August 25.