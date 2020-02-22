Man accused of defiling schoolgirl after luring her with Chinese recipe

A Chinese construction worker said to have sexually abused a 16-year-old high school girl has been questioned by police in Kirinyaga County.

The worker with Stecol, a Chinese firm constructing the Kutus-Kiamutugu Road, was summoned to Kianyaga police station on Wednesday evening and interrogated for hours before recording a statement.

He was then released on free bond after surrendering his passport and other travel documents to the criminal investigations officers.

The girl informed the police how the man lured her to his house at Githure village, pretending that he would teach her how to cook Chinese food.

The officers have also written to the Department of Immigration with a view of establishing whether the passport of the suspect and work permit are valid.

Kirinyaga East police boss, Antony Wanjuu on Friday confirmed that the Chinese national had been quizzed and defilement charges could be preferred against him once investigations were complete.

Face the law

“The girl has been taken to the hospital for medical examination and if it is established that she was defiled, then the suspect will face the law,” Mr Wanjuu stated.

According to Mr Wanjuu, the employee was ordered to appear at the station when the girl, who was accompanied by her mother, reported the matter to the police.

While in the house, the suspect allegedly turned against the student and defiled her.

Afterwards, the Chinese allowed the girl to go home where she narrated her ordeal to her mother.

Mr Wanjuu explained that the student was being educated by her mother after her father died after a long illness.

The police boss stressed that the government takes defilement cases seriously and the Chinese will not be spared.

Further, Mr Wanjuu said recently residents took to the streets accusing the same Chinese of being fond of having sexual relationships with underage girls in the village.

“The residents are very bitter and more girls may come to the station to record statements,” he added.