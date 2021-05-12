Man accosted for raping school girl in his car





A middle-aged man was on Wednesday rescued by police as a mob descended on him after he reportedly kidnapped and assaulted a school-going girl.

The man identified as Peter Njoroge allegedly offered two high-school students a lift in his car in Limuru.

He dropped off one of his passengers and then went and packed his car in a nearby bush where he is said to have sexually assaulted the other one.

As he was driving back he threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The girl is said to have grabbed the car’s steering wheel and as a result, the car lost control, tea pickers nearby responded to her screams and went to help.

Limuru Sub County Police Commander Aileen Mola, said that officers rushed at the scene and managed to arrest the suspect before the situation got out of hand.

“The man will be charged with rape and not defilement which a more serious offence as the victim is 18-years-old. He will also be charged with having an indecent act with an adult,” she said.

Child Molester Arrested: Peter Njoroge brutally beaten after he tried kidnapping a school-going girl and assaulting her physically. #NTVatOne pic.twitter.com/kxvmygjtiK — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 12, 2021

At the same time, Mola said that they also found fake currency’s in the suspect’s vehicle.

She advised young girls to desist from requesting lifts from motorists they do not know for their own safety.