Man, 40, circumcises himself after wife snitches to villagers





A 40-year-old man in Tharaka-Nithi County was rushed to Chuka County Referral hospital after he hurt himself while circumcising himself.

Maara OCPD Johnston Kabusia said Mr Kathenya Riungu from Nturiri area in Maara sub county, was found bleeding profusely in his house by his wife who called village men and rushed him to hospital.

He said according to the report, the wife of the victim hinted to the local men that her husband had been uncut, which is a mandatory rite of passage for all men before they marry according to the Ameru culture.

FLED

On Saturday, about 100 men stormed his home to confirm the information but the father of three managed to flee to the nearby bushes.

“According to the report, the man circumcised himself using a razor blade but did not do it in the right way seriously injuring himself in the process,” said Mr Kabusia.

He said they had launched investigation to confirm exactly what happened.

Chuka County Referral Hospital Medical superintendent, Maurine Ogeto said the victim was treated and allowed to return home.

“Doctors were able to perform some surgery to make sure that everything was alright and he was given some treatment and allowed to go home to heal there,” said Dr Ogeto.

Mr Nicholas Mutembei, Riungu’s neighbor and age mate said the latter was away from home during teenage only to come home in mid 30s. He convinced them that he had already undergone the cut.

“We have been knowing that he is circumcised until we learnt of the opposite from his wife,” said Mr Mutembei.

He added that the wife also told them that the husband had also been lying to her that he was circumcised until she saw for herself.