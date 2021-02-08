Mama Ngina honoured





Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has received the 2019 Macky Sall Prize for Dialogue in Africa.

The prize was awarded to Mama Ngina on December 11, 2020, at the Museum of Black Civilization in Dakar, Senegal by President Macky Sall, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, she could not travel to the West Africa nation to receive it.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Monica Juma received the award on Mama Ngina’s behalf and handed it to her during a ceremony held at State House on Sunday.

The annual prize is awarded to African personalities who use dialogue to avert conflict on the continent and is named after Senegalese President Macky Sall who is a celebrated African mediator.

She was awarded for continuously and silently using dialogue to diffuse tension in the country and the region over the years.

Mama Ngina was particularly recognized for her leading role in ending the political tension experienced in the wake of the 2017 general election.

“I didn’t know that there are people who know where we’ve come from as a country and how they settled on me as the recipient of the award. I am grateful,” Mama Ngina said.

The award ceremony was attended by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, and Foreign Affairs PS Amb. Macharia Kamau.