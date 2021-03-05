Malala ‘loses’ Sh2 million in Matungu





Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Thursday said he’d lost to Sh2 million to unknown people in what was a day of high drama during the Matungu by-elections.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the politician complaining loudly he’d lost the cash.

“I want my two million shillings,” he is heard shouting.

“Nani ameniibia pesa (who has stolen my money). I want my money. Someone has stolen my money. Why are you stealing from me?” he further posted.

Earlier on in the same clip that lasts almost a minute, Malala, donning a pink tee-shirt, is seen involved in a scuffle with an identified chap beside a white pick-up.

A handful of people are also seen tussling in the background.

Malala suddenly moves into the truck and comes out with what appears to be a bag. After checking it, he claims the cash is missing.

It was not immediately clear why the youthful politician, who is considered among the front runners to be succeed Kakamega’s governor Wycliffe Oparanya, was handling that amount of cash, estimated to be his basic salary for two months, next to a polling station.

Malala has been campaigning for the Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Andrew Nabulindo in Matungu.