Makueni governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana with a baby strapped on his back. PHOTO | COURTESY

Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana has excited his followers on social media by uploading a photo of himself engaged in babysitting duties.

The 64-year-old senior politician later explained the photo, in which he’s seen carrying a baby strapped on his back, is aimed at celebrating the Day of the African Child.

He wrote: “Today as we celebrate the #DayofTheAfricanChild, themed ‘Leave no child behind for Africa’s Development’, let’s all reflect on our contribution to make our children thrive and develop.”

“We all have to uphold child rights, advocate for them and most importantly protect them,” he added.

Understandably, this photo left many congratulating the highly respected politician for publicly engaging in what is highly perceived as a duty reserved for the women.

Khalifa Tembo wrote: “I like this particular gentleman, deputized by (Interior Minister Fred) Matiang’i.

Erick Kitheka commente: “In June last year at Bomas of Kenya, I saw you arranging chairs for the visitors even without your bodyguards and I was very touched by your humility and humbleness.”

Van Persie Palma said: “You look like the kind of man I have been waiting for”, while Mutanu wa Muae commented: “This looks like my husband and our kids.”

Besides his all too common humble personality, Prof Kibwana has also been praised for a number of development projects he’s initiated in his county.

These include implementing a free Universal Health Care for his constituents and launching a fruit processing plant.