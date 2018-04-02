Makini Schools founder Mary Okelo. PHOTO | FILE

After 40 years as executive director of Makini Schools, founder Mary Okelo has surrendered the institution’s management to an international education company, Schole Ltd.

In a letter to parents dated March 28, she said the company would acquire all the shares of Makini.

“On the occasion of our 40th anniversary, we would like to thank you for your support and loyalty, which has enabled our success and achievement to date,” said the founder.

Mrs Okelo said Schole is a reputable organisation with experience in running educational institutions in different parts of Africa.

She said measures had been put in place to facilitate an orderly transition.

Makini will be continuing with the Kenyan curriculum, she added.

The school was started in 1978 with eight pupils.