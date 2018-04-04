Makini Schools founder Mary Okelo. PHOTO | FILE

Fees at Makini Schools is expected to increase following its joint acquisition by a UK-based investor and Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed firm that seeks to expand the institution.

UK-based investor — Scholé Limited and ADvTECH have reached an agreement to buyout Makini School from Mary Okello in a transaction described as a multi-million dollar deal.

The new owners reckon they would expand Makini beyond its eight schools in Nairobi and Kisumu, underlining foreign investor interest in Kenya’s high-end education.

They have also signalled an increase in tuition fees in line with inflation and costs of running the learning institutions as they seek to “further develop the schools’ facilities, resources and access to technology”.

“We anticipate that most costs associated with the running a school will increase in relation to inflation, and fees will also be adjusted accordingly,” Adam Nichols, chief executive at Scholé Limited, told the Business Daily.

“Over time, we plan to expand the capacity and number of Makini schools to enable more children to benefit from a Makini education.”

The Makini charges more than Sh80,000 a term for its Nairobi schools and up to Sh45,000 for the Kisumu unit.

Mr Nichols declined to disclose the worth of the Makini deal.

Schole runs child-centred schools in Africa and already owns Crested Crane Academy and Pestalozzi Education Centre in Lusaka, Zambia and Kisubi High School in Kampala, Uganda.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus