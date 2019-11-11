Maize millers continue to fault Kebs over suspension of their licenses

The suspension of licenses of five maize millers by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) continues to be opposed by the affected firms faulting Kebs over “substandard job”.

Kitui Flour Mills Limited, millers of Unga Wa Dola, on Sunday questioned the aflatoxin test results by Kebs arguing that their internal auditing and external laboratories have brought back different results.

AFLATOXIN

The company’s general manager, through a statement, argued that aflatoxin results differ from laboratory to laboratory and so the unilateral finding that informed Kebs statement, differs and contradicts several other independent tests.

The official said their tests and from three other independent laboratories have shown levels of aflatoxin in their product to be at an acceptable level of 1.5 parts per billion (ppb) than the allowed maximum limit of 10 ppb by Kenyan standards.

“We are therefore taken aback by the notice issued by KEBS which claims that our maize product has failed the standardization test because the levels of aflatoxin are higher than the maximum limit allowed by relevant standards in the country,” said Abdalla Said.

On Saturday, Kebs suspended the licences of five maize millers over the sale of substandard flour including Dola, Kifaru, Starehe, Jembe and 210 maize flour brands as they “do not meet the requirements of Kenyan market standards.”

However, the Cereal Millers Association decried the banning of the five unga brands, arguing that it did not understand the laboratory parameters Kebs used to test the affected brands.

TESTING

“Test results for aflatoxins differ from laboratory to laboratory,” said Mr Mohamed Islam, chairperson of the millers association.

“Therefore, we would like to take time to understand Kebs’ methodology of testing for aflatoxins and compare this with our own independent tests, which we do from time to time,” he added.

Mr Said continued to defend itself saying that in their 20 years of operation they have done nothing else but supply world class maize flour to families enhancing family health and wellbeing and improving the quality of life in Kenya.

The general manager, however, said they are committed to working with Kebs to expeditiously resolve the matter as their most important concern is the customer.

“While we are aggrieved by this turn of events, our company is focused on assuring our customers that the 20 year old tradition of providing our customers with international and quality Unga cannot and will not change. However, as a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to working with Kebs to expeditiously resolve this matter,” he said.