Maina Kageni slams Kenyan artistes over local content airtime row





Radio presenter Maina Kageni has told off local artistes blaming local media houses for not playing their music, saying the artistes should instead up their game.

Social media has been abuzz with chatter after several artistes and showbiz players vented their frustration at Kenyan media houses over what they claim is allocation of inadequate airtime for their content.

STUNTED CAREERS

According to artistes who have spoken out on the matter, the trend by Kenyan media houses has stunted the career growth of many upcoming local artistes.

The conversation has attracted varied reactions either side of the divide, the latest to be drawn into the debate being Kenyan gospel artiste Daddy Owen.

In a post of his Instagram account, Daddy Owen lamented how Kenyan artistes are never given the same amount of airtime as foreign artistes.

MAINA’S REPLY

“Editor ndio predator, manager ndio damager, producer ndio reducer, promoter ndio demoter, publisher ndio punisher, this is Kenya,” his poetic message read.

But in his response to Daddy Owen, the Classic 105 breakfast show host wrote:

“I agree!!!!! But tell your contemporaries to give us content that will PUSH foreigners off our playlists…. you are highly rotated… advise them what they need to do to be the next @daddyowen.”