Magufuli offers special gifts to his new BFF Uhuru, but on one condition

President John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania on Saturday sealed their newfound friendship and President Uhuru Kenyatta with special gifts to his Kenyan counterpart.

According to Magufuli, the gifts, four peacocks, are his first to another country. The gifts were however offered with ‘strings attached’.

PEACOCKS

The Tanzania president made it clear that when the peacocks eventually give birth, he expects President Kenyatta to return the chicks to Tanzania.

“Nitatoa Tausi wane, watapelekwa Kenya kwa mheshiniwa Kenyatta na nina uhakika baada ya miaka kadha watazaa watakapozaa wale wana atanirudishia, wale wengine watabaki kule,” Magufuli said.

KIND GESTURE

The Tanzanian head of state was also touched by President Kenyatta’s kind gesture of visiting his father’s grave as well as finding time to visit his ailing mother Suzana Magufuli at her home in Chato.

Later a video emerged online of President Kenyatta saying a short prayer for President Magufuli’s mother.

“Mheshimiwa Kenyatta ni mtu special nataka niweleze, amekuja hapa ameenda kwenye kaburi la baba yangu na ndugu zangu, ameenda mpaka kwa mama yangu na nimeona mama alivyokuwa amemshika mkono kuna dalili kubwa sana mama amempenda sana,” Magufuli said.