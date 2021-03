Share this via PWA

Late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli speaks during a past visit to Kenya. AFP | FILE PHOTO

Late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli speaks during a past visit to Kenya. AFP | FILE PHOTO





Tanzanian President John Magufuli will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 25.

This has been announced by country’s new president Samia Suluhu, who spoke on Friday after being sworn in.

Suluhu took her oath of office to become Tanzania’s first woman president following the death of President Magufuli that was announced on Thursday.

She announced on Thursday that Magufuli had died from heart complications.

More to follow….