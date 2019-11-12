Magufuli: How I cheated death

Tanzania President John Magufuli has recounted how he was poisoned in Dodoma but lived to tell the tale.

Recalling the harrowing experience, Magufuli said; “I learnt a lesson not to praise civil servants even in their remarkable performance, so they don’t experience what I went through after former president Mkapa praised me.”

The Tanzanian Head of State said the incident happened when he was the deputy minister between 1995 and 2000.

He was speaking during the launch of former president Benjamin Mkapa’s autobiography “My Life, My Purpose: A Tanzanian President Remembers” in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The launch was also attended by former presidents of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete and Ali Hassan Mwinyi as well as current and former high ranking government officials.