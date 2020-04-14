Magoha: National exams will not be postponed – VIDEO

Education CS George Magoha has ruled out the postponement national exams for primary and secondary schools in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CS said KCPE and KCSE exams will continue as planned by his ministry.

Prof Magoha said Covid-19 is yet to affect the education calendar since school children currently at home enjoying their April holiday, as is normally the case.

“At the point at which the government closed schools we had had 10 weeks. So I do not understand what all this cry is about, because the only time we have lost so far is three weeks,” He said.

The CS urged parents not to panic and only be worried about when the country is going to be able to contain the viral disease.

He added: “We have not yet reached a stage where we are going to say we are going to postpone this or that, don’t put words into our own mouths. As at now, I as the head of the sector, do not see any reason why we should postpone exams.”

He added that his ministry has already held meetings to come up with how to handled the matter depending on the outcome of measures to tame the coronavirus.

He vowed not to put the lives of Kenyan school-going children at any risk.

“And I want to say this very clearly that we have already worked in the back room and we have certain scenarios which I shall not divulge to you at this time.

“Because those scenarios depend on how the virus proceeds. We are not going to risk the lives of our children because dead people do not take exams,” he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the closure of all learning institutions in the country last month as one of the measures to help contain the spread of Covid-19.