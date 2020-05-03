Magoha: National examinations schedule remains unchanged

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has reiterated that the national examinations are on scheduled as planned.

Prof Magoha was speaking on Sunday during the daily coronavirus update by the Ministry of Health at Afya House in Nairobi.

“Even up to this point, the government has not decided to postpone the national examination,” Magoha said.

He further said that the schools – both public and private – will remain closed from May 4, 2020 to June 4, 2020.

“In the interim, a lot of things that will determine whether we are opening will be discussed by this large committee which I am a member. You have ears and eyes and you can ask yourselves whether in your considered opinion the past week has been good or bad as far as coronavirus is considered,” he said.

“Would you rather send your children back to school at the end of the month with all these facts you have been given now?” he posed to journalists present.

Prof Magoha further said if there will be any changes with the school calendar or the opening of school it will be communicated at an appropriate time.

“It’s very disturbing to hear parents and the public only thinking about schools opening and haggling about fees. It is important to remember this is a medical crisis,” he said.

He noted the coronavirus pandemic is a global problem and needs joint effort to curb.