Magoha: I’m the anointed voice on education matters

Education Ministry CS George Magoha has urged parents to stay calm and not to listen to rumours that exams will be postponed, saying he is the final voice on matters education.

In a press briefing on Sunday, the CS said students are learning online, adding that the ministry had not considered postponing this year’s KCPE and KCSE exams.

“I urge Kenyans to listen to one voice, the anointed voice. I’m aware parents are very apprehensive, but they should be fair to themselves because the government has not pronounced itself on the matter,” Prof Magoha said.

He intimated that he will not be guided by “fear mongers” assuring that the education ministry will announce its plans in the course of next week.

“I would urge the public to listen to one voice; that one voice delegated by the President is mine. Don’t be deceived to congregate to learn. Remain home with your children, love them and teach them if you can,” He added.

Prof Magoha added that during the course of next week, the ministry will tell parents the various scenarios they have come up with and not all of them will involve a doomsday situation.

Four weeks of first term have already been wasted due to the virus, and schools had earlier been scheduled to close by last week.

With Covid-19 infections set to rise exponentially due to community transmissions, much of the second term will be eaten away and preparations for end of year national exams might also be hampered.

President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended learning on March 15, sending hundreds of thousands of learners countrywide home to protect them from the deadly virus.

Schools and colleges are considered high-risk areas because of the many learners they host, and who come from different backgrounds.

Though the government is silent on any possible reopening, there are indications there are preparations for an extended closure of schools than earlier anticipated.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe last week indicated that the government would utilise all available resources at its disposal to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

At the time of the closure, chair of the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association, Kahi Indimuli expressed hope the closure of schools would not take long.

The Kenya National Examinations Council timetable set KCPE exam starting date on October 27 while the KCSE theory exams are set to start on November 2.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development stepped up virtual learning through radio, TV and the Kenya Education Cloud, but unequal access to digital tools omits thousands of children, especially in marginalised areas and the urban poor.

Virtual learning at a number of upscale private schools is also ongoing, leaving thousands of learners in public schools at a disadvantage.