Magoha: Government will not consider stopping e-learning

The government will not consider stopping e-learning that is being offered by verified platforms to students, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted normal learning in schools.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, on Thursday while appearing before the National Assembly Education and Research Committee in parliament, said that those parents able to afford virtual learning for their children should do so.

VIRTUAL LEARNING

However, he said, when schools reopen, the syllabus will start where the student’s left it.

“The government at this time, will not consider stopping e-learning. Our children who are able to access the virtual learning will continue to get, despite others not being able to. E-learning is just as new to me as it is to all of you. The government has been very clear that when schools re-open, we will take it from where we left,” Prof Magoha said.

The CS was responding to questions from Members of Parliament on the ministry’s stand on concerns raised by parents who cannot afford virtual learning for their children who feel left behind.

CHARGES

“Education is not just about exams. It’s a continuous process and exams is just one of those things. We will ensure that the current coping mechanisms set up, including the e-learning, are not part of our examinations so that none of our children are disadvantaged from lack of accessing the virtual lessons,” he said.

On matters of charging for online lessons offered by teachers, Prof Magoha said that there should be an agreement between the parents and teachers on favourable terms.

“When it comes to charging of online lessons offered by teachers, let them engage the parents and agree on favourable terms. I think there is nothing wrong with charging for services delivered,” Prof Magoha stated.

At the same time the CS said that the decision on the official opening date for school has not yet been reached.