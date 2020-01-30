Magoha given 30 days to resolve UoN leadership wrangles

The court has granted Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha 30 days to negotiate and resolve the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor’s crisis.

Magoha had sought 30 days for further consultation with Prof Stephen Kiama, whose appointment he revoked after it was effected on January 6, 2020.

While announcing the revocation Prof Magoha said the institution’s council failed to allow a government consultation process that includes informing the president.

After revoking the appointment, Magoha appointed Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche the acting VC but the High Court stopped the appointment.

Public Service Commission, which approved Prof Kiama’s appointment, has also said it will be okay with what the parties will agree on.

Justice Maureen Onyango said the parties are at liberty to agree and resolve on who will be the university’s Vice Chancellor.

They will appear before her on February 27, 2020, for the hearing.

Prof Magoha filed a case, asking the court to set it aside in order for Prof Mbeche to run the university.

Justice Onyango asked Prof Kiama to keep off until Magoha’s case is heard on Thursday.