Magoha bans school buses from private functions





The government has banned the hiring of school buses for private functions.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said while making the announcement, said on Tuesday those seeking services of school buses must get authority from the Ministry other than heads of schools.

Over the years, school buses have been hired by locals for social events such as graduation parties, weddings, funerals, among others.

Meanwhile, schools have leased their buses as a way of earning income.

Those in need preferred hiring school buses as they were slightly cheaper compared to commercial buses.

The CS did not explain why he’d banned buses from private functions.

Magoha has meanwhile also announced that candidates who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams in 2020 will commence secondary school on August 2, 2021.

Prof Magoha announced that the Form One students will report to school August 2, 2021, one week after the other learners report for term one.

Candidates can check the schools that they have been admitted to by texting their index number to 22263.

The CS said that all candidates who scored 400 marks and above have been placed in national and extra-county schools of their choice.

The top girl in the exam, Mumo Faith Kawee, has been admitted to The Kenya High School, while the top boy, Wanyonyi Samuel, will join Mang’u High School.