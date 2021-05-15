Madowo pays tribute to BBC after CNN switch





Larry Madowo has paid tribute to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) saying ‘his dreams came true’ during his stint at the company.

The seasoned Kenyan journalist officially parted ways with BBC last week and is now set to join America’s Cable News Network (CNN) as its Nairobi respondent.

“It’s my last day at the BBC. So many of my dreams came true here. I’ve been blessed with an incredible journey over the last years through three continents. Thank you for everything Red heart,” he wrote on social media.

Madowo made his name in the journalism industry at Kenyan stations KTN and NTV. He also briefly contributed to the Daily Nation newspaper.

Madowo’s move to CNN was announced by the company’s vice president of News Gathering and Managing Editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Deborah Rayner, in a press release.

She explained Madowo returns to Nairobi with a wealth of knowledge, having worked as the BBC’s North America Correspondent in Washington, D.C., covering major U.S. news stories.

In his last days at the BBC North America, Madowo covered a number of international events including the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent trial of the police officer Derek Chauvin who was found guilty of the offence.

Madowo also covered the US elections and worked as a fill-in anchor for the network’s flagship BBC World News America show.