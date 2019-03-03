I’m not a mad man and I don’t smoke bhang, furious Ruto says





A fuming Deputy President William Ruto has publicly stated he is neither a mad man nor a bhang smoker.

The deputy president has further reiterated his commitment to the proper use of public funds and resources.

“Mimi ninazungumza hapa kama Naibu wa Rais and I am not mad, na sivuti bangi… nasema tuko na mabwawa ya maji. Tumelipa lakini tuko na matatizo kidogo ya land compensation (I’m speaking as the Deputy President, and I’m not mad and I don’t smoke bhang. We have dams and we have made payments but we are facing challenges with land compensation),” Ruto has said.

The DP also repeated his remarks from last week that no money meant for constructing dams has been embezzled.

CORRUPTION DEBATE

“We have made sure for every money we paid the public will not lose any resources because we have done this in other projects and we will do this for our dams,” he said.

Ruto spoke on Saturday when he joined the Catholic Church faithful in Nyeri for the launch of this year’s Lenten campaign.

The DP also repeated his claims that ODM leader Raila Odinga is using the corruption debate to unsettle the Jubilee party for his own political gain ahead of the 2022 General Elections.