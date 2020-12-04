Machakos senator admitted to ICU, woman found in Kilimani apartment being grilled





Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka has been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) after falling ill in Kilimani, Nairobi.

A police report from Kilimani Police Station says the senator’s wife, Jennifer Mueni Kabaka, informed police that at about 3am on Friday, one Issac Muinde, an employee at the senator’s office, informed her that he had been rushed to the Nairobi Hospital.

The report says Ms Mueni went to the hospital with family members including her co-wife Vascoline Katanu Kabaka.

She established that the senator was taken there by paramedics after falling sick in an apartment along Elgeyo Marakwet Road within Kilimani. Ms Mueni then informed police of the matter.

Severe headache

The police report said officers visited the scene and established that the senator went to the apartment on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a woman named Esther Muli, a resident of Wote town.

“At the scene, the said woman was found and informed detectives that she was with the senator in the apartment when he suddenly started complaining of a severe headache and asked her to look for paracetamols,” the report says.

Police said Ms Muli told them that Mr Kabaka’s pain worsened so she informed the management, who called an ambulance and rushed him to Nairobi Hospital.

They said the Kilimani sub-county criminal investigations officer and DCI personnel visited the apartment and that it was processed by crime scene support services.

They said items found there, most of which were perishables, were sent to the Government Chemist for analysis and Ms Muli taken to Kilimani Police Station for interrogation.

Family’s report

Senator Kabaka’s family gave a different account, saying he collapsed on Thursday while having a drink at a restaurant in Kilimani.

They said that while still conscious, the senator requested the restaurant’s management to rush him to Nairobi Hospital.

“Senator Kabaka was admitted to Nairobi Hospital, where doctors suspected a case of blood clot affecting his nervous system,” the family said in a statement on Friday.

“Today at 2pm, Kabaka was taken to the theatre [and is still there],” the family said and promised to update the county, family and friends on the lawmaker’s health.

They noted that Senator Kabaka is “a gentleman of high moral standing whose integrity is above reproach and unimpeachable” and urged the public to “ignore the fake and malicious rumours being spread by some petty, callous and heartless political enemies to malign the good name of the Senator while he is helpless and fighting for dear life”.