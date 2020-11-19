M-Shwari services to be unavailable for two days





Safaricom’s M-Shwari services will be unavailable from Friday to Sunday following planned system enhancement.

NCBA said on Thursday that the maintenance will kick off at 11.59pm on Friday and terminate on November 22 at 2.30pm and subscribers will not be able to access various crucial services on the mobile phone financial platform.

“We will be conducting a planned system enhancement on our M-Shwari platform from Friday, during this period, all M-Shwari services will be unavailable,” NCBA said.

NCBA runs M-Shwari, a mobile lending platform, jointly with telecommunications service provider Safaricom.

The last couple of months has seen carrier Safaricom announce service interruptions several times, mainly on weekends.

M-Pesa is the largest payment platform on the African continent, with more than 40 million users and processes over a billion transactions every month.

The monthly disbursement on M-Shwari doubled from Sh7 billion in September last year to Sh14 billion in December.